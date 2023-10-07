The India vs Iran men's kabaddi final couldn't reach a timely conclusion after drama over a rule change prompted the authorities to suspend the contest on Saturday. With scores tied 28-28, it was a do-or-die raid for India, and captain Pawan stepped up under pressure. Pawan was dashed out, with the point going to Iran, but the Indian raider said that he went out of the inner lobby without any touch. In such a situation, it's India who would've gotten a few points as Iran's defenders also went out with him. Drama over the matter continued for nearly an hour with the officials failing to come to a conclusion over which team gets the point.

When Iran would be awarded the point, the Indians would protest. When the decision went to the Indians' favour, the Iran team and its bench would go on a protest. The discussion continued for about an hour, primarily over which rule would apply, old or new, based on which the points would be awarded.

What caused the confusion?

When Pawan went for the raid, he dashed into the outer lobby without touching any defenders. The Iranian defenders followed him to stop the raid. As the defenders too stepped out of the lobby, the question arose whether India should have the point for all defenders coming out or Iran should get a point for Pawan being out?

What does the rule say?

The entire discussion went over which rule would apply in this case. India will get four (or five) points according to the old rule but the new rule will give a point each to both teams as one Iran defender went out of the line (self-out).

As the officials discussed which rule would apply, the two sets of players even sat on the mat. India maintained it stance that the old rule would apply as the new rule is not applicable in the Asian Games. The new rule, for a matter of fact, couldn't be applied in the international contest as it was only used in the Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi league. For it to be used in the Asian Games, it would have to be accepted by the International and Asian Kabaddi Federations and applied all across.

In the end, the officials decided to award 4 points to India as per the old rule. In the end, India secured a 33-29 victory over the defending champions Iran to take reclaim the gold medal.