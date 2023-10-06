Young Indian wrestler Sonam Malik staved off a spirited challenge from China's Jia Long to win a bronze medal in the women's 62kg at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. In a bout in which the two wresters were locked 4-4 and the Chinese was ahead on criteria, Sonam effected a crucial take-down move with just 25 seconds left in the bronze play-off to emerge a 7-5 winner. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

This is India's third wrestling bronze medal for India in this edition of the Games with Sunil Kumar (Greco Roman) and Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) winning earlier.

Kiran (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) and Bajrang Punia (men's 65kg) are also in contention for bronze medal later in the day.

Indians disappoint in canoe and kayak events

India's Vishal Kewat finished seventh in men's canoe slalom event, while Shikha Chouhan ended sixth in women's kayak final at the Asian Games on Friday.

Advertisement

In the men's canoe final, Vishal finished with a timing of 135.12s, 140.92s behind the winner.

Yuancong Xie of China (98.20s) won the gold, while Uzbekistan's Anvar Klevleev and Alexandr Kulikov of Kazakhstan bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

In women's kayak final, Shikha clocked 167.24s.

Chinese Taipei's Chu-Han Chang clinched the gold medal, while the silver went to Lu Li of China. The bronze was won by Yekaterina Tarantseva of Kazakhstan. India's Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat will compete in the men's kayak final on Saturday.

Advertisement

India has won only one medal, a bronze in 1994 Hiroshima Games.

In the last edition in Jakarta, the Indians made eight finals across slalom and sprint events but failed to secure any medal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)