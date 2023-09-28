Asian Games gold medalist Sift Kaur Samra's father, Pawandeep Singh, revealed that Sift left her MBBS studies to pursue a career in shooting. India's Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday, giving the country a double podium finish. “We are very happy and proud. Wishes are coming from everywhere. Every parent feels happy that our daughter won and made India and Faridkot proud. She left MBBS to pursue career in shooting," Sift's father said. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)

“We all saw the match today, we all were focusing on the score and who is going up. It was great to see the match,” her mother Ramnik Kaur added.

It is noteworthy that Sift Kaur, who dreamed of becoming a doctor, started rifle shooting as an amateur while studying in school.

While studying in class 10th at Baba Farid Public School, Faridkot, Sifat Kaur started practising shooting in school at the behest of her teacher and started participating in competitions.

After her excellent performance in the tournaments at state level and national level, Sifat Kaur was selected for international games and there too she left no stone unturned to bring glory to the country.

Sift Kaur won the medal with the score of 469.6 points, Sift not only topped the charts to secure a gold, but also broke the world record, Asian record and the Asian Games record. The world record was held by Great Britain, the Asian record was held by China and the Asian Games record was previously held by Mongolia. The silver medal went to Qiongyue Zhang of China with 462.3 points and the bronze went to Ashi with 451.9 points.

With this, India has its ninth medal in shooting currently at the event and its fifth overall gold medal at the Asian Games Hangzhou.

