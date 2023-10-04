Neeraj Chopra's first throw at the Asian Games 2023 was not counted by the organisers following a technical glitch during the men's javelin event. Neeraj looked in brilliant form as he pulled off a massive throw on the very first attempt and it looked like he has easily breached the 85m mark. However, confusion ensued among the event organisers as they were unable to measure the throw properly due to a technical glitch and as a result, Neeraj was asked to retake the throw. The first official attempt for Neeraj went for 82.38m and he followed it up with an even better attempt of 84.49m.

The Asian Games has not been without its fair share of controversies till now as Jyothi Yarraji was initially disqualified in the women's 110m hurdles but later, her bronze medal was upgraded to silver.

Meanwhile, India's Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women's 800m race, her second medal in the Asian Games 2023.

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China's Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.

(With PTI inputs)