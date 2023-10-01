Jyothi Yarraji clinched silver in Women's 100m Hurdles event at Asian Games 2023 to complete a momentous day for India at the competition which saw them winning 9 medals in athletics - 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze. However, the medal was not without its fair share of controversies as Yarraji was initially third in the race but her bronze was upgraded to silver after Chinese runner Wu Yanni was disqualified for a false start. Both Yarraji and Wu were under review after the false start but the organisers decided to disqualify just Wu as she was the first runner to rush in during the false start to the race.

At the start of the race, Wu was in Lane 4 with Yarraji in Lane 5. During the false start, Wu rushed in first followed by Yarraji resulting in a disqualification for both. The decision taken by the organisers left a lot of people confused as the first person to rush is disqualified and Yarraji was the second to run forward.

Both players approached the screen for a review and it was decided by the organisers to allow the athletes to compete in the race with a post-race review deciding their future.

China's Lin Yuwei emerged the winner in the race with Wu finishing second and Yarraji coming third.

Yarraji finished with the timing of 12.91 secs while Lin clocked 12.74 secs.

However, around 30 minutes after the race finished, Wu was disqualified from the race and as a result, the bronze medal won by Yarraji was immediately upgraded to a silver medal.