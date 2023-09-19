The latest edition of the Asian Games will start on September 23 in China's Hangzhou and will go on till October 8. The 19th edition of the Asian Games will witness a 655-member strong Indian team in action in 41 disciplines out of 61. The games will be played across 56 venues, with 481 gold medals on offer. Though the games will officially start on September 23, sports like cricket, football, volleyball and beach volleyball will kickstart from September 19 onwards.

While 'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been the catchline for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023, the fans and the sporting establishment would like to temper its expectations but with an eye to surpass the tally of 70 medals won in the previous edition in Jakarta and Palembang.

Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 20

Rowing (Round 1)

Kiran and Geetanjali Gurugubelli (Lightweight Women's Double Sculls), Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Lightweight (Men's Double Sculls), Parminder Singh and Satnam Singh (Men's Double Sculls), PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, Rukmani (Women's Fours), Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram (Men's Pair), Charanjeet Singh, Dhananjay Pande, Naresh Kalwania, Neeraj, Neetish Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar (Men's Eight), Heats - 6:30 am onwards

Advertisement

Balraj Pawar (Men's Single Sculls), Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar (Men's Four), Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakhar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh (Men's Quadruple Sculls), Geetanjali Gurugubelli, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Varsha Babu, PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi, Rukmani (Women's Eight), Fuyang Water Sports Centre, Heats - 12:30 pm onwards

Sailing (Day 1)

Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan - 9 am onwards

Modern Pentathlon (Fencing): Mayank Chaphekar (12 pm)

Advertisement

Men's Volleyball: India vs Korea (4:30 pm)