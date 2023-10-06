India clinched their first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games with the regu team winning a bronze after losing to powerhouse Thailand in the semifinals on Friday. The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21, 13-21 in the semifinals. India had finished second in their group behind Vietnam to make it to the semifinals. Thailand are the defending champions in the event. The two teams took a photograph together after the match. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

"Our players wanted to have a memory of their semifinal match against Thailand. They are the best players in the world and it was a great moment for our team to play against them," said chief coach Hem Raj who had an argument with the referee during the match.

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

This was India's first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, and only the second for the country in the sport.

The Indian men's regu team had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.

Equestrian: India's Yash Nensee loses in Jumping individual final

Indian rider Yash Nensee ended his campaign on a disappointing note, losing in the finals of the jumping individual final at the Asian Games on Friday.

Yash failed to leave his mark as he got eliminated in the final. Earlier in Competition 1, he had finished 24th with his horse D'AMour Du Wenuphar with a total of seven penalties to qualify for the final.

Abdullah Waleed A Sharbatly of Saudi Arabia and Omar Aljneibi bagged gold and silver medals, respectively.

India has won two medals -- one gold in the dressage team event and one bronze in the dressage individual event -- at the ongoing Asian Games.

In earlier editions, India had won 12 medals, including three bronze, three silver, and six bronze in Equestrian at the Asian Games

