India vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates:India take on Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 tie of men's football event at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou. The Sunil Chhetri-led side began their Asian Games 2023 journey with a 5-1 demoralising loss against China in their first Group A match but managed to comeback strong in their second game against Bangladesh with a 1-0 win. Despite drawing their final group game against Myanmar, the Indian team qualified for the pre-quarterfinals, having scored more goals than Myanmar. (Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Saudi Arabia Match, Straight from Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou: