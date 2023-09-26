The Asian Games 2023 is set to see the India vs Pakistan rivalry take centre stage in tennis, with the two nations squaring off in the mixed-doubles round. The high-profile clash will feature India's pairing of Ankita Raina, Yuki Bhambri and Pakistan's Aqeel Khan, Sarah Ibrahim Khan. It isn't often that fans get to see an India vs Pakistan tennis clash. the rivalry between the two nations transcends beyond cricket. The Indians understandably start as favourites but the victory won't be a certainty, especially considering the rivalry between the two nations. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Details of India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 at Asian Games 2023:

When will the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 will take place on Tuesday (September 26).

Where will the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

Advertisement

The India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 will take place at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Tennis Centre Centre Court

What time will the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023?

Advertisement

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023?

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles Tennis Round 2 match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)