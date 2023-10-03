Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Nepal Live Score, Asian Games 2023: India Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Nepal
IND vs NEP Live Updates: India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal
IND vs NEP Live scorecard: India to bat first vs Nepal© AFP
India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023, Live Updates: India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket quarterfinal match. Given the senior men's team is currently preparing for the Cricket World Cup, India has sent a second-string squad at the continental event. Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team clinched a gold medal at Asian Games 2023. This is the first time that the Indian cricket teams are competing at Asian Games 2023. (LIVE SCORECARD | Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of the India vs Nepal Men's Quarter-final match:
- 06:22 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: Nepal's Playing XINepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan Kc, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla
- 06:22 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: India's Playing XIIndia: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sai Kishore, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
- 06:20 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: Archery event underway Asian GamesAs we currently wait for the cricket match to begin, India's Jyoti Surekha's women's compound archery quarter-final is underway against Kazakhstan. Here's a look at the archery schedule this morning:6:10 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ) in Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal6:30 AM: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs AA Conjuangco (PHI) in Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal7:50 AM: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ) in Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal8:10 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) in Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal. (Follow all the Live Updates here).
- 06:07 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: TossIndia skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss, opts to bat against Nepal in the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket quarterfinal match.
- 05:59 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: India men led by Ruturaj GaikwadTeam India will be led by talented opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Men In Blue will fight against Nepal for a spot in the semi-final of the ongoing Asian Games.
- 05:54 (IST)IND vs NEP Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket quarterfinals match between India and Nepal, straight from Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
