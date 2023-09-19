Story ProgressBack to home
India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football live Updates Live Score: India Start Campaign With Tough China Challenge
India vs China Football Live Score: Indian men's football team will be squaring off against China in the opening match of their Asian Games 2023 campaign
India Vs China Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India aim for a win© AFP
India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Live Updates: Indian men's football team will be squaring off against China in the opening match of their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Tuesday. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together. Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs.
Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 Football match between India and China, Straight from Hangzhou, China:
- 16:08 (IST)India vs China Live: India's hectic scheduleIndia football team head coach Igor Stimac, on Sunday, lashed out at the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers FSDL and clubs for not releasing players for the Asian Games as the national federation was forced to stitch an under-strength ragtag side at the last moment after hectic parleys.
- 15:58 (IST)India vs China Live: Tough challenge for IndiaSet to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together.
- 15:51 (IST)India vs China Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 football match between India and China, straight from Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.
