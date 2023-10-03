Playing his first-ever international match for India, R Sai Kishore got all emotional as national anthem played during India's quarter-final game against Nepal. As the two teams lined up before the start of the match in Hanzhou, the national anthems of both nations played. Sai Kishore had tears in his eyes as the national anthem began. The video spread like wildfire on social media, with fans expressing how happy they were for the domestic star. Even Dinesh Karthik took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Sai Kishore on the accomplishment.

Emotions aplenty as Sai Kishore swelled up during the national anthem of , making his T20I debut today



Drop a if you believe hard work always pays off #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Cricket #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames2023 #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/x9fdZjIGg2 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 3, 2023

Sai Kishore bowled a total of 4 overs for India, claiming a solitary wicket of Nepal's opening batter Kushal Bhurtel while conceding 25 runs in a high-scoring contest.

Karthik, taking to social media, called Sai Kishore's India cap a reward for the hard work he has done over the years.

"God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard. This unbelievable player @saik_99 who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn't be happier for him.

Woke up in the morning and when I saw his name in the 11, I was emotional seeing it. You want some people to do well, he was always on the top of my list.

The way he's improved his batting tells you all about him, he was literally a STROKELESS wonder, and from there he's absolutely transformed into someone who can be relied upon in any format

I can keep speaking about him but for now

I'm just so happy to see him become an INDIAN cricketer and noone can ever take that away from him. Go well sai," he wrote.

God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard



This unbelievable player @saik_99 who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn't be happier for him.



Woke up in the morning and when I saw his name in the 11 , i was… https://t.co/6RijBdRP6R — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 3, 2023

India secured a comfortable 23-run victory over Nepal, with Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as the biggest match-winner. The opening batter scored a ton, his first in T20 internationals.