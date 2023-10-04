Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness at India securing its highest-ever medal tally in the Asian Games history on Wednesday, saying that every medal highlights a journey of hard work and passion. India's previous best medal tally at a singles Asian Games competition was back in the 2018 event in Jakarta, with 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals. But now India has gone past that tally. "India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes. Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes," tweeted PM Modi.

A… pic.twitter.com/lkLaRvm8pn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2023

Today so far, India has captured four medals.

Athletes Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secured a bronze medal in the 35 m mixed race walk. Clocking timings of 5:51:14 hours, the Indian duo secured a bronze and continued the country's fine run in athletics.

Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale clinched gold in the compound archery mixed team after winning a final match against South Korea's Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo. Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158.

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh settled for bronze after facing a hard-fought defeat in the mixed doubles semifinal of squash on Wednesday.

Anahat and Abhay lost their semi-final match against Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Mohammad Syafiq by 1-2.

Lastly, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda ended her campaign in Hangzhou with a women's 57 kg bronze medal following a loss on Wednesday.

She lost to two-time World champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei by 0-5 in the semis.

India has clinched 23 medals in athletics so far. The country also delivered its best-ever performance in shooting, with 22 medals. India has five rowing medals and four in boxing. India has three sailing medals. In tennis, equestrian and roller skating, India has two medals each. In archery, cricket, wushu, badminton, golf, canoeing and table tennis, India has won one medal each.

With many more matches and sports yet to conclude their action, It remains to be seen how much India wins further.

