Indian boxer Parveen Hooda kicked off her 19th Asian Games campaign with a win and secured her spot in the last eight in Hangzhou on Friday. Parveen won 5:0 on points against local hope Xu Zichun in the women's 57kg round of 16 bout at Hangzhou 2023. She maintained amazing footwork across the three rounds and managed to keep a constant distance between herself and her opponent. Parveen will square off against Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the quarterfinal on October 1, with a semifinal berth and medal in sight.

On the other hand, Indian boxer Lakshya Chahar suffered a defeat 4:1 on points against Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the men's 80kg round of 16.

While contesting in an Olympic weight category in Hangzhou, Chahar was unable to confirm a Paris 2024 quota for India.

Fellow boxers Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 66kg), Deepak Bhoria (men's 51kg), Shiva Thapa (men's 63.5kg) and Sanjeet (men's 92kg) also suffered a round of 16 exit.

Later in the day, Nikhat Zareen will lock horns with Jordan's Hanan Nassar in the women's 50kg quarterfinal.

