India's Tejaswin Shankar took pole position on the first day of the decathlon events at the Asian Games 2023. Shankar asserted his dominance in the men's decathlon long jump. He scored 903 points from the first event with a distance of 7.37m. In the high jump, Shankar successfully cleared 2.21m and took 1002 points to maintain his position at the top. He finished first in the men's decathlon 400m event and moved to 4260 points, a 250-point lead over his nearest rival. India's good show in athletics continued with Parul Chaudhary and Priti securing silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase.

Parul gave her personal best timing of 9:27.63s to secure a podium finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Mutile who set the Asian Games record timing of 9:18.28s.

Priti clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32s to walk away with a bronze.

India won 15 medals on Sunday of which nine came from athletics.

Track and field athlete Avinash Sable shattered the Asian Games record as he comfortably secured India's first men's 3000m steeplechase gold medal.