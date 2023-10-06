The Indian women's kabaddi team assured the country of a silver at least after they got the better of Nepal in the semifinal of the team event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday. Led ably by Ritu Negi, India defeated Nepal by a comfortable margin of 61-17. At half-time, India were well and truly in command at 29-10. Following the resumption of play, the Indians brought their all-round capabilities to the fore to storm into the final.

The Indian raiders managed to secure nine bonus points and the defenders inflicted five all-outs. India will take on either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match on Saturday at 7:00 AM IST.

"INTO THE FINALS! The Indian Kabaddi Women's Team showed their dominance against Nepal with an incredible scoreline of 61-17, securing their spot in the FINALS! With this victory, India is assured at least a Silver. Now, we're all set for an epic final showdown! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Later, on Friday, the men's team will go to battle against arch-rivals Pakistan for a place in the final. The eagerly awaited fixture is scheduled at 12:30 IST.

The men, too, have already assured themselves a medal in the Hangzhou Games.

