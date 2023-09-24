Indian men's doubles duo Saketh Myneni and Ramanathan Ramkumar have progressed to pre-quarter-finals at the Asian Games after registering a dominating straight-set win over Nepal's Bastola Abhishek and Khadka Pradip on Sunday. Saketh-Ramanathan defeated Nepal by 6-2, 6-3 in just 57 minutes. Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal started the Asian Games men's singles campaign with a win defeating Macao China's Ho Tin Marco 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets on Sunday. Nagal had received a bye in the first round at Asian Games 2023.

????Smashin' their way into the pre-quarters with style!



India's dynamic duo, Ramkumar Ramanathan & Saketh Myneni, aced it 6-2, 6-3! ????????



Let's keep the cheers roaring as they charge ahead! ????????????



#Cheer4India #AsianGames2022 #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/OkfFqG2wa0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2023

The 26-year-old Nagal will face either Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan or Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov in the third round. (Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)