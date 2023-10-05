The Indian contingent recorded its biggest-ever medal haul in the history of Asian Games on Wednesday, as it went past the 70 mark at the Hangzhou event. As the sporting world lauded the Indian athletes in China for their stupendous effort, many reminded them that the job wasn't yet done. The target for the Indian contingent has been going past the 100-medal mark in the 2022 Asian Games, and with four days to go before the event concludes, there's every possibility of that happening.

Having already won 83 medals, including the archery women's team gold medal and mixed doubles squash gold that came on Thursday, India need 17 more medals to touch the 100-medal mark. If things go as planned over the remaining days, the overall medals tally would go past the century mark.

How India can go past the 100-medal mark in Hangzhou Asian Games:

Squash: 1 Medal

India won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event after Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair. India are assured of another medal in squash, having reached the men's singles final.

Wrestling: 6 Medals

Freestyle wrestling is where India are at their strongest in the sport. With Antim Panghal, Pooja Gehlot participating, India can hope for 2 medals in the event.

India will also have Kiran and Bajrang Punia participating in the 65kg and 76kg categories respectively, India can expect medals from both.

Deepak Punia and Sumit also remain two top contenders in the men's freestyle 86kg and 125kg categories respectively.

Hockey: 2 Medals

The Indian men's team has entered the final and is assured of a medal. The women's team is also in the semi-finals, without losing a single contest. The side is expected to fetch at least a medal. Hopefully, the colour of those medals will be golden.

Archery: 3 medals

In compound events, India have been a formidable force in the Asian Games. Jyothi Surekha is expected to fetch India a gold medal in the individual final. Having reached the final, she is already assured of a medal.

In the men's compound gold medal match, India are assured of two medals, with Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin in the final.

Cricket: 1 Medal

With the Indian women's cricket team already fetching gold, nothing less than another yellow metal is expected from the men's cricket team.

Kabaddi: 2 Medals

India, both in men's and women's categories, are expected to return with gold medals from kabaddi. While bagging the top podium spot isn't a certainty, two medals are quite likely from the two teams.

Badminton: 2 Medals

HS Prannoy made it to the semi-finals in the men's singles category, assuring India of at least a bronze in the event. The mens' doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is also expected to fetch India a medal in the sport.

Bridge: 1 Medal

India qualified for the final against China in men's team event, assuring of at least a silver medal.