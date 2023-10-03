Indian women's javelin ace Annu Rani, with her season-best throw, claimed India's 15th gold medal in the final in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games, on Tuesday. Annu touched 62.92m, which was her season's best throw and topped the chart to win the country its 15th gold in the ongoing Asian Games. Her best throw of the evening came in her fourth attempt. Sri Lankan javelin thrower, Nadeesha Dilhan, claimed the second spot with her personal best throw of 61.57m while China's Huihui Lyu claimed the bronze medal with a throw of 61.29m.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Indian athlete Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalath bagged silver in the men's 800m final.

Afsal had a shot at gold but fell inches short of finishing first. Saudi Arabia's Essa Ali Kzwani went past the Indian runner towards the end to claim the yellow metal.

Afsal clocked 1:48.43s to claim the silver. The Saudi Arabian athlete surpassed him by 0.39s as he finished the event with a timing of 1:48.05s.

The bronze medal was claimed by Oman's Husain Mohsin Husain, who clocked 1:48.51s.

Krishan Kumar was the other Indian participating in the race but was disqualified for jostling/obstruction.

In the women's event, Indian runner Parul Chaudhary etched her name in history, winning a gold in the women's 5000m.

Returning to the field after bagging a silver medal in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase on Monday, Parul finished with a timing of 15:14.75 to clinch the gold, becoming the first Indian to win the yellow metal in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Games.

Indian athlete Praveen Chitravel has secured a bronze in the Men's Triple Jump at the Asian Games.

Chitravel made a good start with a leap of 16.68m putting himself in second place. In the second jump, he maintained his consistency with 16.63m but fell to third place as the eventual gold medalist, Zhu Yaming, surged ahead with a distance of 16.97m.

Chitravel took a tremendous leap during his third jump and it appeared he will move to the second place, but it turned out to be a foul. He managed lengths of 16.24m and 16.07m in his fourth and fifth attempts but his first jump was enough to get him bronze medal.

Aboobacker Abdulla, another Indian athlete, finished fourth with a distance of 16.62m, which he achieved in his second jump.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)