Three Indian martial arts athletes have been forced to pull out of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou after not receiving clearance from China, reports said on Friday. The three women wushu fighters are from the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Wushu, or kung fu, is a multi-disciplinary martial art originating in China.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the trio were approved to take part by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee, but were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China. The rest of the 10-member squad along with the coaching staff left for the Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

Neither the Indian Olympic Association nor the country's foreign ministry immediately responded to requests for comment by AFP. The Indian wushu team did not travel to the Chinese city of Chengdu for the World University Games in July after the same three athletes were issued stapled, rather than pasted. visas.

The move triggered angry reactions from the Indian side with the foreign ministry saying it was "unacceptable."

The 19th edition of the the Asian Games started from Tuesday, September 19 but the official opening ceremony will be held on Saturday. From September 23 to October 8, the Asian Games 2023 will showcase the very best athletes of the continent and they will go for glory. In the span of 20 days, 655 Indian athletes will compete across 41 disciplines out of a total 61. The Asian Games has always been a mega event where Indians have excelled. At the 2018 Asian Games, India won a record 70 medals.

India would hope to get past that tally at the Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games games will be played across 56 venues in Hangzhou, China. Top Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu among others will be in action. A lot will be expected from the Indian hockey teams, the badminton duo on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as well.

With AFP inputs