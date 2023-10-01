Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his title with an amazing final throw to beat back the challenge from his Saudi Arabian rival at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday. Toor, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, came up with a mighty throw of 20.36 metres on his sixth and last attempt to overhaul his Saudi rival Mohamed Daouda Tolo's distance of 20.18 metres. Toor, however, could not break his own Asian Games record of 20.75m set in 2018 Jakarta. But the 28-year-old's final throw was way too good for his Saudi rival to overhaul in his final attempt.

In the 1500m for women, India's Harmilan Bains won a silver while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won silver and bronze respectively in the men's 1500m.

IT'S RAINING GOLD FOR INDIA TODAY!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳



Men's Shot-put: TAJINDERPAL SINGH TOOR has won the GOLD medal with his best(also last) throw of 20.36m



What a show!!

Historic day for INDIA today🇮🇳

Many congratulations!! #IndiaAtAsianGames #GoldMedal #19thAsianGames… pic.twitter.com/Bdzjiy7Ox3 — CrowdVerdict (CrowdVerdict) October 1, 2023

Earlier, the toast of the nation in the last edition, Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman's one "last shot" at glory at the Asian Games turned into a nightmare as she struggled with injuries to virtually go out of medal reckoning after the javelin throw event.

The defending champion, who boasts of a personal best of 52.55m in javelin throw, managed a throw of just 45.13 in the penultimate event of the gruelling two-day competition.

Javelin throw was one of the two events Swapna had won in 2018 en route to becoming the first Indian heptathlete to win an Asian Games gold.

