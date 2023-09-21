The Indian contingent started their Asian Games 2023 campaign on a somewhat positive note with good results in rowing and a brilliant win over by South Korea in the men's volleyball match. It is now turn of the Indian women's cricket team as they will play their first match against Malaysia on Thursday. This is the first time that cricket was included in Asian Games and the fans will be excited to see the team in action. The men's Indian football team will aim to bounce back from their heavy loss against China when they face Bangladesh in the second group stage match. The women's football team, on the other hand, will play their first game against Taipei.

Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 21 -

Women's Cricket Quarterfinal: India vs Malaysia (6:30 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Women's Doubles Sculls): Kiran & Bharti Anshika (6:40 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls): Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh (6:50 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Doubles Sculls) - Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh (7:20 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Singles Sculls) - Bairaj Panwar (12:40 pm)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Quadruple Sculls) - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh (1 pm)

Sailing (Day 1): Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (9 am)

Men's Football: India vs Bangladesh (1:30 pm)

Women's Football: India vs Taipei (5 pm)