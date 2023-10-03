Asian Games 2023 October 4 Schedule: Indians In Action, Events And Timing
Asian Games 2023 Schedule: India will be hoping to add to their medals tally on October 4.
The Indian medal rush in athletics continued at the Asian Games 2023 and the contingent will have a golden chance of crossing their highest ever medals tally at the continental competition on Wednesday (October 4). Both the men's and women's teams will be in action in the 4x400m Relay race final while world champion Neeraj Chopra will take part in the men's javelin event. 3000m Steeplechase gold medalist Avinash Sable will also have a chance to add to his tally in the 5000m final. The individuals events in squash and badminton continue as India are poised to earn multiple medals across disciplines.
(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 on October 4 -
Aquatics - Diving
Siddharth Pardeshi - M 10m Platform - Preliminary - 10:30 IST
Siddharth Pardeshi – M 10m Platform Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST
Archery
Ojas and Jyothi Vs Malaysia - Compound mixed team - Quarter Final – 06:10 IST
Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:30 IST
Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Bronze Medal Match (If Lost in Semi Final) – 08:10 IST
Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 08:30 IST
Atanu and Ankita Vs Indonesia - Recurve mixed team - Quarter Final – 11:50 IST
Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:50 IST onwards
Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Bronze Medal Match (If Lost in Semi Final) – 13:30 IST
Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:50 IST
Athletics
Ram Baboo & Manju Rani - 35 KM Racewalk (Mixed Relay) – Final - 04:30 IST
Sarvesh Anil Kushare & Jesse Sandesh - M High Jump – Final - 16:30 IST
Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Kumar Jena - M Javelin Throw – Final - 16:35 IST
Sheena Nellickal - W Triple Jump – Final - 16:40 IST
KM Chanda & Harmilan Bains - W 800m Final - 16:55 IST
Avinash Sable & Gulveer Singh - M 5000m Final - 17:10 IST
Women Team – W 4X400m Relay Final - 17:45 IST
Men Team – M 4X400m Relay Final – 18:05 IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu Vs PK Wardani (INA) - Women's Singles Round of 16 – 07:30 IST
HS Prannoy Vs P. Dimitry (KAZ) - Men' Singles Round of 16 – 07:50 IST
Treesa/ Gayatri Vs Kim/ Kong (KOR) - Women's Doubles Round of 16 – 08:10 IST
Tanisha/ Sai Pratheek Vs Cheng/ Toh (MAS) - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 – 08:30 IST
Satwik/Chirag Vs Leo/Martin (INA) - Men's Doubles Round of 16 – 09:10 IST
Srikanth Vs K. Naraoka (JPN) - Men' Singles Round of 16 – 10:10 IST
Tanisha/Ashwini Vs Zhang/ Zheng (CHN) - Women's Doubles Round of 16 – 10:30 IST
Boxing
Parveen Vs Lin YT (TPE) – W 57 Kg Semi Final - 11:30 IST
Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Q (CHN) – W 75 Kg Final - 13:15 IST
Bridge
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team Semi-final Rounds 4-6 - 06:30 IST Onwards
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa– Men's Team Round 6 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women's Team Round 6 – 12:30 IST
Equestrian
Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nenesee, Kirat Singh Nagra – Jumping 1st round Individual Qualifier - 06:30 IST
Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nenesee, Kirat Singh Nagra – Jumping 1st round Team Qualifier - 06:30 IST
Hockey
Men's Team Vs Korea – Semi-final – 13:30 IST
Kabaddi
Men's Team Vs Thailand – M Kabaddi Preliminary Round - 06:00 IST
Women's Team Vs Thailand – W Kabaddi Preliminary Round – 13:30 IST
Sport Climbing
Indian Team – W Speed Relay Qualification - 09:05 IST
Indian Team – W Speed Relay Semi Final (If Qualified) – 17:54 IST Onwards
Indian Team – W Speed Relay Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 18:10 IST
Indian Team – W Speed Relay Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 18:13 IST
Squash
Harinder & Dipika Vs Hong Kong – Mixed Doubles Semi Final – 09:30 IST
Abhay & Anahat Vs Malaysia - Mixed Doubles Semi Final – 10:30 IST
Saurav Ghosal vs Lch. Henry (HKG) - Men's Singles Semi-final – 15:30 IST
Volleyball
Women's Team vs Nepal - Women's Volleyball Classification 1st-8th,9th-13th– 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Gyanender Vs M. Dalkhani (IRI) - M 60kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards
Neeraj Vs Bakhshillov (UZB) - M 67kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards
Vikas Vs TBD – M 77kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards
Sunil Kumar Vs F. Peng (CHN) – M 87kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards
Gyanender Vs TBD - M 60kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards
Neeraj Vs TBD - M 67kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards
Vikas Vs TBD – M 77kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards
Sunil Kumar Vs TBD – M 87kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards