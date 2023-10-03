The Indian medal rush in athletics continued at the Asian Games 2023 and the contingent will have a golden chance of crossing their highest ever medals tally at the continental competition on Wednesday (October 4). Both the men's and women's teams will be in action in the 4x400m Relay race final while world champion Neeraj Chopra will take part in the men's javelin event. 3000m Steeplechase gold medalist Avinash Sable will also have a chance to add to his tally in the 5000m final. The individuals events in squash and badminton continue as India are poised to earn multiple medals across disciplines.

Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 on October 4 -

Aquatics - Diving

Siddharth Pardeshi - M 10m Platform - Preliminary - 10:30 IST

Siddharth Pardeshi – M 10m Platform Final (If Qualified) – 17:00 IST

Archery

Ojas and Jyothi Vs Malaysia - Compound mixed team - Quarter Final – 06:10 IST

Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:30 IST

Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Bronze Medal Match (If Lost in Semi Final) – 08:10 IST

Ojas and Jyothi Vs TBD - Compound mixed team - Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 08:30 IST

Atanu and Ankita Vs Indonesia - Recurve mixed team - Quarter Final – 11:50 IST

Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:50 IST onwards

Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Bronze Medal Match (If Lost in Semi Final) – 13:30 IST

Atanu and Ankita Vs TBD - Recurve mixed team - Gold Medal Match (If Qualified) – 13:50 IST

Athletics

Ram Baboo & Manju Rani - 35 KM Racewalk (Mixed Relay) – Final - 04:30 IST

Sarvesh Anil Kushare & Jesse Sandesh - M High Jump – Final - 16:30 IST

Neeraj Chopra & Kishore Kumar Jena - M Javelin Throw – Final - 16:35 IST

Sheena Nellickal - W Triple Jump – Final - 16:40 IST

KM Chanda & Harmilan Bains - W 800m Final - 16:55 IST

Avinash Sable & Gulveer Singh - M 5000m Final - 17:10 IST

Women Team – W 4X400m Relay Final - 17:45 IST

Men Team – M 4X400m Relay Final – 18:05 IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs PK Wardani (INA) - Women's Singles Round of 16 – 07:30 IST

HS Prannoy Vs P. Dimitry (KAZ) - Men' Singles Round of 16 – 07:50 IST

Treesa/ Gayatri Vs Kim/ Kong (KOR) - Women's Doubles Round of 16 – 08:10 IST

Tanisha/ Sai Pratheek Vs Cheng/ Toh (MAS) - Mixed Doubles Round of 16 – 08:30 IST

Satwik/Chirag Vs Leo/Martin (INA) - Men's Doubles Round of 16 – 09:10 IST

Srikanth Vs K. Naraoka (JPN) - Men' Singles Round of 16 – 10:10 IST

Tanisha/Ashwini Vs Zhang/ Zheng (CHN) - Women's Doubles Round of 16 – 10:30 IST

Boxing

Parveen Vs Lin YT (TPE) – W 57 Kg Semi Final - 11:30 IST

Lovlina Borgohain Vs Li Q (CHN) – W 75 Kg Final - 13:15 IST

Bridge

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare - Men Team Semi-final Rounds 4-6 - 06:30 IST Onwards

Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa– Men's Team Round 6 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women's Team Round 6 – 12:30 IST

Equestrian

Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nenesee, Kirat Singh Nagra – Jumping 1st round Individual Qualifier - 06:30 IST

Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nenesee, Kirat Singh Nagra – Jumping 1st round Team Qualifier - 06:30 IST

Hockey

Men's Team Vs Korea – Semi-final – 13:30 IST

Kabaddi

Men's Team Vs Thailand – M Kabaddi Preliminary Round - 06:00 IST

Women's Team Vs Thailand – W Kabaddi Preliminary Round – 13:30 IST

Sport Climbing

Indian Team – W Speed Relay Qualification - 09:05 IST

Indian Team – W Speed Relay Semi Final (If Qualified) – 17:54 IST Onwards

Indian Team – W Speed Relay Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 18:10 IST

Indian Team – W Speed Relay Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 18:13 IST

Squash

Harinder & Dipika Vs Hong Kong – Mixed Doubles Semi Final – 09:30 IST

Abhay & Anahat Vs Malaysia - Mixed Doubles Semi Final – 10:30 IST

Saurav Ghosal vs Lch. Henry (HKG) - Men's Singles Semi-final – 15:30 IST

Volleyball

Women's Team vs Nepal - Women's Volleyball Classification 1st-8th,9th-13th– 08:00 IST

Wrestling

Gyanender Vs M. Dalkhani (IRI) - M 60kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards

Neeraj Vs Bakhshillov (UZB) - M 67kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards

Vikas Vs TBD – M 77kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards

Sunil Kumar Vs F. Peng (CHN) – M 87kg GR Qualification/ Repechage/ Quarter Final/ Semi Final - 07:30 IST Onwards

Gyanender Vs TBD - M 60kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards

Neeraj Vs TBD - M 67kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards

Vikas Vs TBD – M 77kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards

Sunil Kumar Vs TBD – M 87kg GR Bronze Medal/ Gold Medal Matches (If Qualified) - 14:30 IST Onwards