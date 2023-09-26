The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team obliterated the national record for the second time in the day but it was not enough to grab a medal as it finished fifth at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew bettered the 3:40.84 timing set earlier in heat 1 in the day, clocking 3:40.20 in the final. China won the gold with a Asian record timing of 3:27.01, while the silver and bronze went to Korea (3:32.05) and Japan (3:32.52) respectively. In the morning session, the Indians had bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

They finished fourth overall to advance to the final.

The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day -- Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma -- failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.

While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).

Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat also disappointed by finishing seventh and eighth in the men's 1500m freestyle event.

But Aryan managed to achieve a personal milestone by setting a new national record of 15:20.91. He better the 15:23.66 set by Advait Page in 2021.

Aryan's previous personal best was 15:29.76.

Kushagra finished last with a timing of 15:44.61.