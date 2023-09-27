Wushu star Roshibina Devi will be among the Indian stars in spotlight at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday. She has assured herself of at least a silver medal in the sport with an entry into the final of women's 60kg. Talking about India, the country rode on a mega medal rush at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday to be placed at the seventh spot in the medal tally and it will look to improve its position on the following day.

After a great show by the shooters in the first half of Wednesday, with seven medal wins, wushu star Roshibina ensured India finished the day on a high. India's tennis men's double pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni assured the country of another medal by entering the semi-finals.

With 22 medals already won, India are realistically placed at a great spot to surpass their 2018 tally of 70 medals. Out of the seven medals in shooting, the gold medals came from Sift Kaur Samra (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions) and Women's 25m Pistol Team.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 start?

Advertisement

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 be available?

Advertisement

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 28 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 28 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)