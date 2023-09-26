India's equestrian dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela will be competing at the individual dressage event on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the country will aim for medals in games likes shooting and wushu too. On Tuesday, India charted new territories at the Asian Games 2023, thanks to a gold in equestrian - a sport where it never clinched the top spot in the last four decades. Earlier, Neha Thakur brought home silver in Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category and Eabad Ali won bronze in men's windsurfing RS:X category. Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina entered the quarter-finals in men's and women's singles categories respectively.

Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 27 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 27 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)