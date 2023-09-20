After a brilliant outing on Wednesday, the Indian athletes will aim to deliver a strong performance on Thursday. Women's cricket team will be taking on Malaysia in the quarterfinal match. The Indian rowing contingent will compete under different categories like women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull. India will also compete in sailing on Thursday with athletes like Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, among others.

After losing to China in their opening Group A match on Tuesday, India men's football team will look for redemption when they take on Bangladesh on Thursday.

Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 21 -

Women's Cricket Quarterfinal: India vs Malaysia (6:30 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Women's Doubles Sculls): Kiran & Bharti Anshika (6:40 am)

Advertisement

Rowing Repechage Round (Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls): Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh (6:50 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Doubles Sculls) - Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh (7:20 am)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Singles Sculls) - Bairaj Panwar (12:40 pm)

Rowing Repechage Round (Men's Quadruple Sculls) - Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh (1 pm)

Advertisement

Sailing (Day 1): Chitresh Tatha, Adhvait Menon, Vishnu Saravanan, Jerome Kumar, K. C. Ganapathy, and Varun Thakkar, Ishwariya Ganesh, Neha Thakur, Nethra Kumanan, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, Preethi Kongara, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Siddheshwar Doiphode, and Ramya Saravanan (9 am)

Men's Football: India vs Bangladesh (1:30 pm)

Women's Football: India vs Taipei (5 pm)

When will the Asian Games action on September 21 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 21 will start from 6:30 am.

Where will the Asian Games action on September 21 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 21 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where can I watch the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?

The Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.