Asian Games, Tennis Live: Ramkumar Ramanathan receives walkover

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan receives a walkover in tennis men's singles event at the Asian Games. He gets the walkover in the second round match against Tajikistan’s Sunatullo Isroilov. With this, he has now qualified for the Round of 16, where he will face the winner of the match between Qatar’s Mubarak Al Harrasi and second seed from Japan Yosuke Watanuki.