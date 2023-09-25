Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, September 25: India Clinch Gold With World Record Effort In Shooting, Bronze In Rowing
Asian Games 2023 Live, September 25: India's 10m men's rifle team broke the world record by scoring 1893.7 points.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India's 10m men's rifle team clinched the gold medal and broke the world record by scoring 1893.7 points. The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by China. Meanwhile, India also secured bronze medals in Men's Four Rowing event and in Men's Quadruple Sculls. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Full Schedule - Sep 25)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 25 action straight from Hangzhou:
- 08:46 (IST)Asian Games, Rowing Live: India win bronze in men's quadruple scullsBRONZE!!!! India get another bronze medal in men's quadruple sculls. India recorded a time of 6:08:61. The gold medal has been bagged by China, who clocked 6:02.65 while Uzbekistan won the silver with a time of 6:04.64.
- 08:38 (IST)Asian Games, Tennis Live: Ankita Raina enters Rd 16India's Ankita Raina enters the Round of 16 of tennis women's singles event. She defeated Uzbekistan’s Sabrina Olimjonova 6-0, 6-0. She will now be going up against the winner of the match between Hong Kong’s Patali Karunaratne and Macau’s Si Nong Iu.
- 08:33 (IST)Asian Games, Tennis Live: Ramkumar Ramanathan receives walkoverIndia's Ramkumar Ramanathan receives a walkover in tennis men's singles event at the Asian Games. He gets the walkover in the second round match against Tajikistan’s Sunatullo Isroilov. With this, he has now qualified for the Round of 16, where he will face the winner of the match between Qatar’s Mubarak Al Harrasi and second seed from Japan Yosuke Watanuki.
- 08:30 (IST)Asian Games, Swimming Live: Dhinidhi Desinghu finishes 4thIndia's Dhinidhi Desinghu finishes 4th in the first heat of Women's 200m Freestyle swimming. Desinghu is also the youngest Indian athlete in the tournament.
- 08:25 (IST)Asian Games, Shooting Live: Divyansh misses out on finalAs only two shooters from a country can qualify for the final, Divyansh fails to enter the final of 10m air rifle event. Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan has made it to the finals.
- 08:19 (IST)Asian Games, Swimming Live: Maana Patel misses out on finalIndia's Maana Patel narrowly misses out on the Women's 50m backstroke final swimming event. She recorded a time of 30.06 seconds. On the other hand, Anand Anilkumar Shylaja finishes sixth in Heat 5 with a time of 23.54 seconds while Virdhawal Khade end fifth in Heat 6 at 23.12 seconds.
- 08:13 (IST)Asian Games, Shooting Live: Gold for India
1st Medal For Team Bharat 🇮🇳— Asian Games - Team Bharat 🇮🇳 (@YTStatslive) September 25, 2023
🇮🇳 Men's Air Rifle team of Rudrankkash, Divyansh & Aishwarya Wins Gold Medal with score of 1893.7 .
Rudrankkash , Aishwary qualified for Individual Finals .
3rd Medal in Shooting , Overall 6th Medal .#Shooting | #AsianCup2023 pic.twitter.com/8aHBZ81EiB
- 08:05 (IST)Asian Games, Swimming Live: Srihari Nataraj finishes 3rdIndia's Srihari Nataraj finishes third in Men’s 50m backstroke in heat 4 with a time of 25.43s.
- 08:03 (IST)Asian Games, Rowing Live: India win bronze in Men's FourAnother medal for India as they secured a bronze medal in Men's Four Rowing event at Asian Games 2023. The quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish recorded a time of 6:10.81. Uzbekistan won the gold with 6:04.96 on the clock while China won silver with 6:10.04 seconds.
- 07:57 (IST)Asian Games, Shooting Live: Three Indians in the finalAll three Indian shooters from 10m Air Rifle Team event qualify for the Men’s individual final. They finish 3rd, 5th and 8th respectively.3. Rudrankksh - 632.85. Tomar - 631.68. Divyansh - 629.69. Islam Satpayev (Kazakhstan) - 629.6Divyansh pips Kazakhstan’s Satpayev on the basis of having more inner 10s and scrapes through to the final!
- 07:48 (IST)Asian Games, Shooting Live: India break the world recordHistoric moment at Asian Games 2023 as India 10m men’s rifle team breaks the world record. The team registers a whopping total of 1893.7 points, surpassing China's record of 1893.3 points.
- 07:42 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Series 6 Scores Out!Series 6 scores for Indian shooters Men's 10m air rifle event:Tomar: 105.3Rudrankksh: 105.6Divyansh:104.9In the process, India also broke the 10m men's rifle world record in team event. The final score is 1893.7 points
- 07:32 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Shooting: India Remain Top After Series 5 In Men's 10m Air Rifle Team EventThe Men's 10m Air Rifle Series 5 scores are out. India remain top. Just one series to go!Tomar: 105.7Rudrankksh:106.7Divyansh: 106.3
- 07:26 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: India Leading Korea And China In Men's 10m Air Rifle Team EventIndia in top spot after Series 4. Need to hold on to that position. Here are the scores:1. India: 1513.22. Korea: 1669.83. China: 1563.9
- 07:22 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: India fighting For Podium SpotIndia are in the top 3 in Men's 10m Air Rifle event, fighting to get that elusive gold. China and South Korea are in company on the other two podium spots. This could be an enthralling finish.
- 07:20 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Football: Indian Team Head Coach's PostThe Indian football team head coach knows what his players went through since reaching China.
From completing their sleep in airports, to activation / recovery sessions in parks in China, I wanted to personally show my appreciation to all my players here at the Asian Games. These boys are thorough professionals and doing everything they can to make India proud pic.twitter.com/BgfUw6XVeW— Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 24, 2023
- 07:16 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Series 3 Scores In 10m Air RifleSeries 3 scores for Indian shooters in 10m Air Rifle event:Divyansh: 104.6Rudrankksh: 103.8Tomar: 105.3
- 07:12 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Rowing: Balraj Panwar Finishes 4th In Men's Singles ScullsIndia's Balraj Panwar sadly misses out on a spot on the podium. He finishes fourth with 7:08.79s on the clock. The final distance of 500m cost him a place in the top 4.
- 07:06 (IST)Aisan Games LIVE, Shooting: Series 2 Results Out In 10m Air Rifle
10m Air Rifle, Scores After Series 2:
Divyansh Panwar: 104.3
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: 106.1
Rudrankksh Patil: 105.5
- 06:59 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: First Series Scores OutIndian shooters' scores after 1st series see the team placed third.Rudrankksh: 104.8Divyansh: 104.8Tomar: 104.1
- 06:46 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: 10m Air Rifle
Divyansh Singh Panwar's attempts:10.1 - 10.7 - 10.3 - 10.3 - 10.7 - 10.5Rudrannksh Patil's attempts:10.7 - 10.5 - 10.9 - 10.4 - 10.7 - 9.6
- 06:36 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Shooting: 4 Shooting Events To Begin WithWe have 4 shooting events to begin the day. They are:10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification: Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar10m Air Rifle Men's Team Final (Medal event):Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 2:Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 (Medal event):Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
- 06:22 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: More Medals On Offer In RowingIndian rowers will be looking to add to the tally after fetching three medals on Sunday. There will be more medals on offer in Men's singles Sculls, Men's Four, Men's Quadruple Sculls, Women's Eight finals event today.
- 06:14 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Will The Hunt For Gold End Today?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 live coverage. India already have 5 medals to its name but the elusive yellow metal is missing at the moment. Will the wait end today?