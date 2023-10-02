Asian Games 2023 October 2 Live Updates: Archers Impress In Early Rounds, More Athletics Medals In Fray
Asian Games 2023 October 2 Live Updates: Indian athletes will be looking to add to their medals tally after a brilliant showing on Sunday.
Asian Games 2023 October 2 Live Updates:The Indian athletes will be looking to continue the momentum after a brilliant couple of days when they take part across disciplines on Monday (October 2). Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will take part in the women's doubles table tennis semi-final and a win will mean they will have a chance to win a historic gold medal. The journey in the badminton and squash individual disciplines will also continue with massive names like Joshna Chinappa and PV Sindhu in action. On Sunday, India won nine medals in athletics (2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals) and a historic silver medal in men's badminton team event. (Asian Games Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, October 2 Action:
- 07:10 (IST)Asian Games, High Jump Live: SANDESH CLATTERS INTO THE BARSandesh fails to clear the bar at 2.15. This is the first X against his name.
- 07:06 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s High JumpSandesh and Sarvesh, competing in different groups, are past the 2.10 as well.
- 07:00 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Roller Skating: Men’s 3000m Speed Skating RelayIn the event, the Indian quartet of Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble and Vikram Rajendra Ingale finishes second in Prelims Heat 2. The cumulative timing was 4:15.126.
- 06:58 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: India Beat UAEIn a close encounter, India beat UAE in Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination event. India's Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Pravin were in action in the event.
- 06:57 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: India Beat MalaysiaThe Indian pair of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat have secured a 6-2 win over the Malaysian pair. India off to a fine start in Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination
- 06:55 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s High JumpIndia's Sarvesh Anil Kushare also clears the 2.00m distance with ease. He remains joint top at present, with two other athletes from Singapore and China.
- 06:46 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s High JumpIndia's Jesse Sandesh and Sarvesh Kushare in action in men's high jump event. Sandesh is already past the 2.00m hurdle in a comfortable manner.
- 06:39 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Men’s Decathlon 100mIndia’s Tejaswin Shankar finishes 4th in the 100m event, with a timing of 11.12 which is also his personal best. He aggregates 834 points from the event.
- 06:32 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Archery: Archers In Action!Indian duo of Anikta Bhakat and Atanu Das in mixed recurve, while Jyothi Vennam/Ojas Deotale in mixed compound take on Malaysia and UAE respectively.
- 06:32 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics - Decathlon: Tejaswin In ActionIndia's Tejaswin Shankar opens his campaign with the 100m sprint. He has a personal best of 11.03s.
- 06:28 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Archery, Athletics Underway At 6:30 AMHello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games. India's Tejaswin Shankar will be in action in Men's Decathlon event, starting 6:30. In Archery, representing India would be Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat in the Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination