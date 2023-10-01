Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, October 01: Aditi Ashok Closes In On Golf Gold; Athletes, Archer In Action
Asian Games 2023 October 1 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok has an eye on gold medal while shooters would look to conclude their campaign on a high.
Asian Games 2023 October 1 Live Updates: After having a really good outing on Saturday, India would aim to continue its good form at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday (October 1) too. Stars players like boxer Nikhat Zareen, athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable will be among top medal contenders for India. While Jyothi and Avinash will aim to finish on the podium in their respective categories, Nikhat, who is already assured of a bronze, will aim to better the colour of her medal on Sunday. Indian shooters will also be in spotlight. (Asian Games Medals Tally)
- 07:36 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Megha advances!India's Megha Pradeep clocks 56.705s to finish fifth in Heat 1 and moves into the semis of women's 200m sprint.
- 07:31 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Jyothi in women's 200m final!Jyothi Yarraji finishes second in Heat 1. Top eight qualify for the final. As of now, she misses out on an automatic qualification spot. She'll have to wait to see if she qualifies as one of the two next best finishers.
- 07:25 (IST)Asian Games Live, Archery: Good start for Indian archers!Jyothi Surekha Vennam leads after five series of attempts in women's recurve. Aditi Swami keeps herself in the hunt as she holds the fifth spot currently. Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur sits at 15th right now
- 07:19 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: India eye medals in mens trap event!Kynan Darius Chenai is in 2nd place and Zoravar Singh Sandhu in fourth. Both likely to qualify for final. India occupy silver medal spot in team events.
- 07:13 (IST)Asian Games Live, Golf: Women's Individual And TeamIndia's Aditi Ashok remains top of the standings, but now just 4 shots ahead of the second-placed Chinese Xiyu Lin.
- 07:08 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Women's Heptathlon Long Jump
Swapna Barman registers an unsatisfactory second attempt of 3.36. She remains 5th in the tally after the first two attempts.
- 06:58 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Women's Heptathlon Long JumpNandini remains second in the list after registering her second jump of 5.77m. The Uzbekistan athlete remains top. Swapna is yet to register her second jump.
- 06:47 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Women's Heptathlon Long JumpIndia's Swapna Barman only registers a distance of 5.63m with her first jump. She herself isn't pleased with the attempt. The Indian is slotted at 5th spot at present.
- 06:40 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Women’s Heptathlon Long JumpIndia's Nandini Agasara registers a jump of 5.91m which is also her season best. She is placed second at the moment, behind Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina.
- 06:37 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Shooting: Men’s And Women’s TrapWe are underway in men's trap-50 qualifications as well as woen's trap-50 qualifications. For India, Kyan Darius Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman are in action in themen's event.In the women's event, India have Preeti Rajak, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari eyeing spots in the individual final.
- 06:33 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Athletics: Women's HeptathlonThe athletics action for the day begins. Here's a look at the complete schedule:Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara in Women's Heptathlon Long Jump - 06:30 IST
Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 200m Round 1 - 07:10 IST
Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara: Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - 07:35 IST
Amlan Borgohain: Men's 200m, Round 1 Heat 4 - 08:06 IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh: Men's Shot Put Final - 16:30 IST
Sreeshanker/Jeswin: Men's Long Jump Final - 16:40 IST
Avinash Sable: Men's 3000m Steeple Chase - 16:45 IST
Amlan Borgohain: Men's 200m -Semifinal (if qualified)- 17:25 IST
Seema Punia: Women's Discuss Throw Final -17:35 IST
KM Deeksha, Harmilan Bains: Women's 1500m Final -17:50 IST
Jinson/ Ajay Kumar: Men's 1500 Final - 18:00 IST
Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara: Women's Heptathlon 800m - 18:15 IST
Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 100m Hurdles - 18:45 IST
- 06:26 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Golf: Men's Individual And TeamIndia's Anirban Lahiri is the top-placed Indian at tied 13. His compatriots SSP Chawrasia and Hitesh Joshi are tied 19th. When it comes to the individual event, they all look out of medal contention. Even the Indian team is placed tied fifth at the moment. It would be really tough for India to get a medal from this position in men's golf.
- 06:25 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Golf: Women's Individual And TeamEyeing that yellow metal, Aditi Ashok continues to lead the individual ranks with just 4 more holes to play in the competition. The Indian has a 7-shot lead over Thailand's Yubol Arpichaya. Fellow Indian Pranavi URS is tied 11th at present, while Avani Prashanth is 19th. The Indian team is placed second behind Thailand by seven shots. But, a lot can change in the coming hours.
- 06:22 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: We Are Underway!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023. Golf action is already underway, with India's Aditi Ashok looking to bag the elusive gold medal. Shooters will look to conclude their event with more medals today!