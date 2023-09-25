The Indian men's 10m air rifle team created history on Monday as the trio of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the Gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. In the process, the trio broke the world record in a team event, aggregating a total score of 1893.7 in the qualification round. Rudrankksh shot 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to aggregate the world record score. Rudrankksh and Aishwary qualified for the Men's Individual 10m Air Rifle final in the process. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

The earlier world record of 1893.3 was set by the Chinese set less than a month back at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The silver medal was bagged by South Korea, with a total of 1890.1 points. China fell way behind to secure the bronze with 1888.2 points. This is India's first gold in the Asian Games Hangzhou.

@RudrankkshP, @DivyanshSinghP7, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have hit the bullseye and secured the st Gold for India in the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team event at the #AsianGames2022.... pic.twitter.com/wQbtEYX2CQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 25, 2023

India so far has won seven medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and three bronze.

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

