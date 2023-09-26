A video shared by famous Indian singer Asha Bhosle went viral on social media, but for the wrong reason. In her post on Twitter (now X), Bhosle congratulated sprinter Jyothi Yarraji of winning a gold medal in the Asian Games 2023. The post saw many fans taking to Twitter and congratulated Yarraji for the feat. But, the athlete hadn't actually won an Asiad Gold at the Hangzhou Games. The sprinter Yarraji had actually won a Gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships on July 13, 2023. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally)

As far as the Asian Games 2023 is concerned, Yarraji's event hasn't yet commenced. The sprinter is scheduled to participate in the women's 100m hurdles event on October 01.

It isn't the first time that a post on social media has misled fans. Earlier, a video featuring another Indian sprinter, Hima Das, had gone viral, suggesting she won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. But, better sense prevailed and fans soon came to know that the video was from the 2018 World Athletics Championships.

"Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games," Bhosle posted on X.

Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games pic.twitter.com/QzrfhyGmfV — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 26, 2023

Interestingly, Gautam Gambhir also put up a similar post.

This gold medal is true testament that dreams come true irrespective of circumstances. Way to go Jyothi Yaraaji pic.twitter.com/yIhuP0FA2Q — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

The video of Jyothi that Asha Bhosle posted was from the 2023 Asian Athletics championship held in Bangkok in July 2023.

@JyothiYarraji bags the stfor 🇮🇳 at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2023



The #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked a time of 13.09s in Women's 100m Hurdles Event.



Meanwhile, her counterpart Nithya Ramaraj clocked 13.55s & finished th at the event. pic.twitter.com/WPGCcHHoOM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 13, 2023

India have big medal hopes from Athletics in the 2023 Asian Games, particularly from Neeraj Chopra, who is the reigning Olympic champion in Javelin Throw.

India's Asian Games 2023 Squads For Athletics

Men's:Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena, Tajinder Toor, Sahib Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh, Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chitravel, Abdullah Aboobacker, Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson, Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal, Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P, Kartik Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh, Tejaswin Shankar, Ram Baboo, Man Singh, BA Bopaiah, Nihal William, Rahul Baby, Md Anas, Md Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul R, Amlan Borgohain.

Women's: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Ankita, Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani, Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur, Priyanka, Manju Rani, Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi, Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara, Harmilan Bains, Chanda, Diksha, Tanya Kumari, Rachna Kumari, Rubina Yadav, Pooja, Jyothi Yarraji, Pavithra V, Sheena N, Nithya Ramraj, Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha V, Aishwarya Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Jisna Mathews, Seema Punia, Priti Lamba, Prachi.