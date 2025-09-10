After a hiatus of 37 days, Team India is all set to return to international cricket in the Asia Cup 2025. The campaign opener for Team India is against the hosts, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav and co. have been sweating it out on the field and preparing for the continental tournament. The Asia Cup 2025 is also going to be special as India will also face their arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14, which will mark their first meeting since the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Ahead of India's opening match, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a hilarious prediction about their match against the UAE. Apart from being a legendary pacer, Akhtar is widely known for his witty comments as a cricket analyst.

Talking about the UAE match, Akhtar had a look at India's squad and wondered whom Suryakumar and co. will bench.

"Achha, Abhishek bhi aa gaya? Bumrah bhi hai? Sanju Samson bhi hai, finally. Tilak bhi. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh bhi hai, Shubman hai, Surya hai, Shivam Dube, apna Axar Patel. Yaar, yeh kis ko baahar bithaayenge? (Who do they leave out?)," said Akhtar on the 'Outside Edge' YouTube channel.

Akhtar further predicted that Team India will convincingly defeat the UAE, but if the hosts manage to get even closer, they should consider that a victory.

"See, we know they are going to lose. I just feel that losing by a small margin would be a win for the UAE. This is my complaint against Hong Kong, who lost by 94 runs to Afghanistan last evening. You had to lose; at least lose close so that you get something. Show some fight," he added.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav made his intentions clear when he said that he would not curb his players' aggression and would look to take the field 'on the front foot'.

"Temper? Sir, aggression is always there on the field when we take the field. Without aggression, I do not believe one can play this sport. And I am sure, I am very excited to take the field on the front foot."