A rare incident took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday. It all unfolded on the third ball of the 13th over as UAE's Junaid Siddique went for a wild swing off Shivam Dube's short-pitched ball. India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson showed great presence of mind to effect a direct throw as Junaid was out of his crease. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the replays showed that Junaid's foot was out of the popping crease.

The "OUT" sign flashed on the big screen, but the batter was quick to argue that Dube's towel had fallen while he was running in. India captain Suryakumar obliged as he chose to withdraw the appeal. The decision didn't really help UAE as they were bowled out for a paltry total of 57 a few balls later.

Uae player Junaid forgets to get into the crease and sanju rans out him



Then suray comes and withdraws his appeal



But very soon in the next balls he gets caught to surya pic.twitter.com/esiewrahWu — cricmawa (@cricmawa) September 10, 2025

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav didn't show any signs of rustiness while running through a clueless UAE batting line-up.

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too skillful for the UAE batters to comprehend, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/19 in 3 overs) started the slide with a perfect yorker to remove Kerala born Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17 balls), who had till then survived audaciously with three boundaries and a six.

Once Bumrah landed a perfect one at the base of Sharafu's boots, UAE's promising start turned into a sorry tale with batters making a beeline back to the dug-out.

