In the build-up to the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, controversial comments have started to surface from across the border. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is prone to making provocative statements on India and Indian cricketers, has brought back the 'World Championship of Legends' row that saw India pull out of the match against his team twice. Ahead of the Indo-Pak Asia Cup match on Sunday, Afridi revisited his 'rotten egg' statement, seemingly taking a fresh dig at former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who refused to play against Pakistan amid tense diplomatic ties between the nations.

"I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn't play. What was the thinking? I just can't understand," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi even claimed that the player he called a 'rotten egg' was advised by his captain (Yuvraj Singh) not to post anything on social media, but that he would be allowed to pull out of the game against Pakistan.



"Agar mai naam lunga na iss waqt, toh wo beechare phass jayenge (If I name the players, then they will be dragged into a controversy). The player I referred to as a bad egg, his captain also told him, 'If you don't want to play, then don't play. Just don't tweet on social media.' But that said, the player had come with an ulterior motive. That is why he was a bad egg," he added.

Launching another veiled attack at another former India cricketer who was a part of the India Champions squad, Afridi said certain players are 'still trying to prove they are Indian'.

“Now they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup," he further said in the video.