Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came in support of opener batter Fakhar Zaman, who faced a controversial dismissal during the Asia Cup 2025, Super Four match against India on Sunday in Dubai. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets as they chased down the target of 172 with seven balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Earlier, Pakistan also put up a fight with the bat and posted 171/5 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan was the star performer for them with his 58-run knock.

In the third over of Pakistan's innings, Fakhar was declared caught behind out, despite doubts surrounding the legality of the catch taken by India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The third umpire had a long check to confirm whether the ball had hit the ground or not before being taken by Samson, and ultimately ruled Fakhar out.

Talking about his dismissal, Akhtar stated that the Fakhar should have been given benefit of doubt as the third umpire was unable to reach a proper conclusion.

"Fakhar out nahi tha. Benefit of doubt jana chahiye tha usko....idhar se mujhe angle nahi mil raha, kyun nahi mil raha angle? 26 camera lage hai, angle nahi mil raha. Do usne angle dekhe aur usne decision de diya usne. Jisme ek me saamne lag raha tha. Shayad match ban jata agar Fakhar khel jata. Overall, umpiring ka level mujhe mazedaar nahi laga, third umpiring ka. Clear lagta hai, niche ball hai [Fakhar wasn't out. He should have gotten the benefit of the doubt... He [umpire] can't see the angle from here, why can't he see the angle? There are 26 cameras, yet no angle is visible. He looked at two angles and made his decision. In one, it seemed to hit the front. Maybe the match would have turned if Fakhar had played. Overall, I didn't find the level of umpiring, especially third umpiring, satisfactory. It clearly looks like the ball is down]," Akhtar said.

Fakhar could barely believe he had been given out, and was evidently angry at the decision, even appearing to say something to someone while walking off. It is unclear who exactly Fakhar was gesturing to.