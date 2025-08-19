There were several surprise selections in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was announced on Tuesday in Mumbai. The squad was announced during a press conference attended by T20I skipper Suryakumar and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, which was held after a meeting between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the selection committee. India Test captain Shubman Gill, who last played a T20Is in July last year, was included in the squad. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also included, despite the recent talks over his workload issues.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gill scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50.00, with a strike rate of 155.87, with six fifties and a best score of 93*, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Gill replaced Axar Patel, who served as Suryakumar's deputy in the format during his absence. It is worth noting that Gill was the vice-captain during his last appearance in the format.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal's snub was the other major highlight from the 15-member squad.

Jaiswal was the back-up opener ahead of Gill for the T20 World Cup last year. He was the backup as India wanted to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Having made 723 runs in 23 T20Is with a century and five fifties at a strike rate of over 164 throughout his career, Jaiswal's 559-run IPL 2025 season (in 14 matches with six fifties at SR of almost 160), brought back the leftie into T20I conversations.

Iyer ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*. He played a massive role in taking PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014, but the team fell short by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

There were several exclusions in the team from India's last T20I squad, a five-match series in February 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Ins, Outs From The Last T20I Series

Ins: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube

Outs: Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy (Injured) and Washington Sundar

