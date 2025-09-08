Team India is all set for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is going to begin from September 9 in the UAE. Suryakumar Yadav and co will open their campaign on September 10 against the hosts and will play against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Along with Suryakymar as the captain, the selectors also picked batter Shubman Gill as his deputy. This announcement came just few days after his successfull stint as a Test captain, where India drew five-match series 2-2 against England.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, former England spinner Monty Panesar stated that the continental tournament will be crucial one for Suryakumar as his failure will make Gill India's new T20I skipper.

"Shubman Gill has great potential to captain India in all three formats. If Suryakumar Yadav doesn't perform well in T20s or fails to win the Asia Cup, I think the selectors may move on from him and hand the white-ball captaincy to Gill. Once Rohit Sharma steps aside, it's very likely that Gill will lead across formats," Panesar told India TV.

Notably, Gill performed extremely well during his maiden stint as India's Test captain against England. In 10 innings, he scored 754 innings and emerged as the highest run-scorer. However, his last T20I appearance came in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team kicked off their first practice session in Dubai on Friday ahead of the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, will be looking to win their second title in the eight-nation tournament, which begins on September 9.

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo on X, Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, bowling coach Morne Morkel, spin duo Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, and others were spotted heading inside the ICC academy.

Wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson and veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah were spotted having a conversation during the practice session.

After the last Test series against England, this is the first major cricket tournament for the Men in Blue with a break spanning almost a month.

(With ANI Inputs)