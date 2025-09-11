India captain Suryakumar Yadav's decision to recall UAE batter Junaid Siddique in the team's Asia Cup opener has triggered a big debate. Junaid was given out by the third umpire for casually strolling outside the crease as a throw from wicket-keeper Sanju Samson caught him off-guard. The UAE batter signalled that he was distracted by the falling of a towel from India all-rounder Shivam Dube's waist, yet the third umpire deemed him out.

Suryakumar decided to withdraw the appeal entirely, enabling Junaid to return to the pitch. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels this gesture by Suryakumar wouldn't have happened if Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was in place of Junaid.

"It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if [Pakistan's] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [of September] and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won't do that," Chopra said in a chat with ESPNCricinfo. "It was a good throw, presence of mind from Sanju to hit the stumps.

Though such acts look beautiful from the sporting integrity point of view, Chopra feels they also open 'a can of worms' as Suryakumar would be questioned if he fails to reproduce a similar gesture in another incident on the field.

"If he was [outside the crease], it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?

"Will you do it? If that's the case, it's like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that's the day that decides which side of the divide you are on and that's when you look like a hypocrite. I'm not saying SKY is going to do it again, or not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it."