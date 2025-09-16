India defeated Pakistan in comprehensive manner in their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday. In what was the first cricket match between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent cross-border firings in April and May 2025, India refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts. Ahead of the game, there had been calls on social media towards the Indian team to boycott the match. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav broke his silence on that matter speaking to reporters after the match.

"Let me speak to you about the social media. The players and support staff of our team had a talk after arriving in Dubai. We spoke about trying to ignore the outside noise. We knew that if we blocked out the outside noise, then it would be easier for us to execute our skills on the ground. I don't know what's happening outside because my team keeps me away from such things," Suryakumar Yadav said.

"I am sure the other players and the support staff members also try to stay away. If you do this, then only you can be in the best shape to take the field and execute the skills on the ground. The crowd that came to cheer and support us definitely helped us," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 47, including the winning six, as India chased down their target of 128 in just 15.5 overs against Pakistan.

Following the winning six, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, who were present at the crease, immediately walked back into the Indian dressing room, without shaking hands with the Pakistan players.

While the Indian team and staff exchanged embraces amongst themselves, none of that was extended to the Pakistan team.

Suryakumar Yadav and India head coach Gautam Gambhir later extended solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated India's win to the nation's armed forces.