It is going to take Pakistan some more time before they overcome the massive beating received by Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against India. Pakistan seemed to have all but won the contest before Virat Kohli smashed two sixes against Haris Rauf to dramatically turn the tables. As the two teams square off again, this time without Virat, India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar sent a blunt reminder to Pakistan about that epic night in Melbourne.

Virat announced his retirement from the T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup 2024. Be it the Asia Cup 2025 or the T20 World Cup next year, Pakistan will not get the opportunity to play against Kohli. Hence, the memories of the 2022 showdown at the iconic MCG are going to live for a long time in the Pakistan pacers' minds.

"I'm sure they will be pretty happy not to have to bowl to him. Because we have seen some fabulous innings. What about that Melbourne innings, when the match looked lost as far as India was concerned? Then he hit those unbelievable two sixes off Haris Rauf to take India close to a win and then Ashwin finished it towards the end", he told India Today.

The Indian team at present also has some of the finest batters in the world. While the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, etc need no introduction, opening batter Abhishek Sharma is the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world at the moment.

Yet, Gavaskar feels the Pakistani players will be breathing easier as they don't have to come up against Virat anymore.

"So yes, if I were a Pakistani, I would certainly be breathing a lot easier. That they are not playing against Kohli. Kohli, the cricketer, not just the batter," he added.

ICC rated Virat Kohli's shot against Haris Rauf as 'Shot Of The Century'. pic.twitter.com/uFeGlUj4AN — Monkesh (@monkesh18) September 6, 2025

Gavaskar was also asked about the 'boycott' calls around the India vs Pakistan clash. He stressed on the need to focus on doing what the Indian government has said.

"Well, at the end of the day, it's the government that makes the call. Whatever decision the government takes, the players and the BCCI have to follow, and that's exactly what has happened. It doesn't matter what we personally think; ultimately, it's the government's decision, and that's what is being implemented in this instance," Gavaskar said.