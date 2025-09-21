Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming after Shivam Dube delivered a no-ball during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan on Sunday. Dube was introduced into the attack by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the 11th over and the move yielded a result almost instantly. Pakistan batter Saim Ayub completely miscued his shot on the second ball of the over and Abhishek Sharma took a stunning catch to end the dangerous partnership between Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. However, just two balls later, Dube overstepped his mark, bowling a no-ball, leading to Gavaskar making a brutal remark. "You cannot do this. You are a professional cricketer. You have to be more careful," Gavaskar said on commentary.

India made a number of errors during their match against Pakistan. In particular, India dropped four catches, with Abhishek Sharma being the culprit on two occasions. Despite his excellent catch to dismiss Ayub, Abhishek earlier dropped Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan twice.

Shubman Gill also dropped a dolly in the latter stages of the Pakistan innings.

Farhan made India pay for their errors, slamming 58 off 45 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

Dube, however, made a serious impression with the ball. He took two wickets, dismissing Farhan later. As a result, quite unprecedentedly, Dube bowled out his entire quota of four overs. He ended with figures of 2/33.

Pakistan ended up with a total of 171/5 in 20 overs, a marked improvement from their showing in the group stage between the two, when they had made just 127.

Apart from Farhan, a number of cameos were played by Pakistan batters. Saim Ayub (21 off 17), Mohammad Nawaz (21 off 19) and Faheem Ashraf (20 off 8) played crucial knocks.

This is the first match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage for both nations.