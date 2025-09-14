India and Pakistan players did not shake hands or exchange embraces following their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday. India swept aside Pakistan, chasing down a target of 128 in just 15.5 overs. However, players of both nations did not exchange handshakes, unlike the customary practice at the end of cricket matches. Instead, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was unbeaten at the end with Shivam Dube, walked off. Earlier in the day, Suryakumar and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had also not shaken hands or made eye contact during the toss.

After hitting the winning six, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav walked off along with Shivam Dube, who was at the crease with him.

The Indian players and staff exchanged embraces amongst themselves, but no formal exchanges were made between them and the Pakistan team.

Coming to the match, India's bowlers put in a superb bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to just 127 in 20 overs. Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the way, taking three wickets.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Axar Patel scalped two wickets each, while Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each.

With the bat, opener Abhishek Sharma slammed 31 runs off just 13 deliveries to give India a sensational start. After his departure, Suryakumar Yadav guided India home with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls, capping off a birthday to remember for the Indian captain.

India's convincing victory makes it two wins from two games for them in Group A, all but assuring qualification to the Super Four stage.

India could face Pakistan again on the following Sunday if both nations qualify secure Super Four qualification.