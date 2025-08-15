Shubman Gill may miss out on selection for the Asia Cup 2025 if the Indian cricket team persisting with their two settled openers, according to a report by Times Of India. According to the report, the selectors are satisfied with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the team's openers and that can be an issue for Shubman Gill. “With India looking to persist with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Gill is currently struggling to even make it to the side. Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a great series in England, and middle-order bat Shreys Iyer are likely not to be picked for the T20 side. Jaiswal has been told by the selectors to focus on red-ball cricket," a BCCI source told Times Of India.

The report also claimed that both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer may not found a place in the Asia Cup squad with selectors reportedly asking Jaiswal to concentrate on red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill will be around in the Indian team for a very long time.

Gill has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2025 following his heroics against England in the recently concluded Test series.

Gill was named Player of the Series, having amassed a staggering 754 runs, averaging 75.40 from the five Tests, which included four centuries.

This was Gill's fourth Player of the Month honour from the ICC, having won previously in February this year, and in January and September 2023.

In a video on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel, Shastri said, "No question, Shubman Gill he'll be around for a long, long time because we've seen what kind of series he's had here. I think he's only 25 years of age, and as you know, with this exposure, he'll get even better."

The former Indian head coach also believed Shubman Gill has a regal presence and is composed, with the ability to play long innings.

"He's right up there. He'll be up there. He's composed. He's very regal. He's got that, you know, when you look at him, he's something regal about him. The way he bats, he's very easy on the eye, very fluent and has the ability to play the long innings," he added.

