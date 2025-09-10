Indian cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill was clean bowled by a local bowler in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE, according to a report by PTI. The report claimed that Gill looked in good touch as he played some good shots against the fast bowlers during his practice session. The batter showed his trademark grace with cover drives that looked quite impressive. However, he was completely beaten by a brilliant delivery from one of the local net bowlers as he sneaked past his defences and uprooted his off stump. Gill is all but confirmed to feature in the playing XI against UAE but questions remain over whether he will open the batting or play at No. 3 for the side.

Abhishek Sharma's brutal yet beautiful stroke-play was the highlight of India's optional net session on Tuesday, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was put through fitness drills under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux.

Since it was an optional training day at the ICC Academy, senior players Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson and pacer Harshit Rana chose to take a break.

However, the spotlight was firmly on Abhishek.

The young left-hander didn't muscle the ball much but he relied on supreme hand-eye coordination to send deliveries soaring into the orbit, many landing well outside the practice facility.

Abhishek practically turned the nets into a “range-hitting” exhibition — a golf parlance often borrowed by cricket.

Over the course of an hour-long batting stint, he clobbered at least 25 to 30 sixes, making it nearly impossible for those watching to take their eyes off.

With Samson opting to rest after an indifferent outing on Monday, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma continued his grind.

Under fielding coach T. Dilip, he worked on reflex “no-look” catching drills — a routine where the keeper stands with hands parallel to the ground as the coach drops the ball from close range.

The challenge is to pluck the ball inches before it touches the ground without watching its trajectory, purely relying on instinct and reaction time.

