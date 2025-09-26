India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, having progressed to the final. On both of the previous occasions, India emerged triumphant against the opponents from across the border, but Salman Agha's side seems to have improved over the course of the tournament. While India remain the outright favourites to clinch the title in the final, Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar has shared a strategy with his countrymen for the summit clash.

Akhtar, aware of India's aura in the tournament, has asked Pakistan players to change their mindset a little and try to break 'India's aura'.

"Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets," Akhtar said on the 'Game On Hai' show.

As for the strategy, Akhtar wants Pakistan to focus on Abhishek Sharma, who has been a revelation in this tournament, in a bid to get him out quickly. If that happens, the Rawalpindi Express has no doubt that Pakistan will prevail in the final.

"Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs."

"I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that 'you need to bring your A game against Pakistan'. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us," added Akhtar.