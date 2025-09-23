Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan cricket team pacer, has come up with intriguing logic after his side's latest loss against India in the Asia Cup 2025. After a comprehensive loss in the group stage, Pakistan's batters put up a fight in the Super 4 encounter on Sunday, posting 171/5. India's opening duo, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, however, came up with an aggressive reply, stitching a 105-run stand that ultimately helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side chase down the target in 18.5 overs.

Akhtar accepted that Pakistan is a weak team but termed it a loss for world cricket.

"You did not play with us for 10-15 years. Even today, you are behind us in the head-to-head record in ODIs. You could have played us in the 90s when Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were at their peak. By the mid-90s, Shahid Afridi and I had already arrived. Even Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq were also there. You did not play us then," Akhtar said in a TV discussion.

"Now you are beating a weak team. You (India) are a good team, but we are not a good team anymore. Because we are not a good team, world cricket is suffering. Because there is no rivalry, whose loss is it? It is the Indian media's loss. It is not our loss because we are used to it. You will not see a good Pakistan team, because our management does not want a good team."

From 1952 to 2025, India and Pakistan have faced each other in 210 matches. India have won 78 while Pakistan have won 88. 38 matches ended in a draw, one was tied while five ended in no result. In ODIs, out of 136 matches, India won 58 while Pakistan won 73. Five ended in no result. In T20Is, India won 12 out of 15 matches between the two teams. In recent times, India have dominated Pakistan. In fact, Pakistan have not been able to beat India in their last seven encounters.

Akhtar went on to term Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha as the weakest link in the side.

"I am very surprised by the coach (Mike Hesson). As for the captain, he doesn't know anything anyway (usko kuch pata nahi hai). What is he captaining and what is he playing in the middle? He is the weakest link in the team. Does he deserve to play in the spot he is playing? No one will discuss this. He is the weakest link in the middle.

"What does he do? Tell me? He comes in at No. 6, and for India, you have Hardik Pandya or Tilak coming in there. Compare now (karo comparison). Good boy is fine, fine with me, so captain is fine with me - but what does he produce as a talent?" Akhtar said on PTV Sports