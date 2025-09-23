Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has explained how he would fix the mess, that is Pakistan cricket, if he is given the responsibility by the country's cricket board. The Pakistan team has come under the scanner with its performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 where they have lost two matches against India. During a discussion on 'Game on Hai' show, Shoaib Malik asked Akhtar if he would take the responsibility of fixing the team if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked him.

While taking a dig at PCB, Akhtar opened up on the steps he would take to ensure that Pakistan cricket doesn't suffer. However, he expressed his reservations regarding the timeframe of the job as he has young kids.

"First of all, PCB will never ask me to do this job. The reason is that I'm going to do the right thing, whatever is necessary. I'm not saying give me the power. I believe in teamwork. I believe in logic. I believe in working together. It's not about 'give me the power and I'll fix it.' No, no, no, it's not like that. I would rather have a 20-member selection committee. I will take their advice: 'What do you guys say? Tell me'," Akhtar said in a YouTube video posted by TapMad.

Akhtar drew parallels between Pakistan youngster Saim Ayub and Abhishek Sharma of India, saying that the former looked "scared" of failing on the big stage. He also pointed out how Pakistan players don't get the same backing as their Indian counterparts.

"To fix Pakistan cricket, if I am given three years and handed the command, the children (players) must be given confidence. 'Saim (Ayub), son, go play. Abhishek (Sharma) has a license, you also play. No problem, you won't get dropped if you get out. Saim beta, the whole year is for you.' I'll see how performance doesn't come. He (Saim Ayub) is scared, poor boy," he added.

"In a PSL game, it's fine, runs happen. But you have to hit in a pressure game. Abhishek has a license, so he's hitting it."