India all-rounder Shivam Dube proved his credentials as a bowler, picking up three wickets in the team's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the UAE on Wednesday. Dube, who doesn't have the same reputation as a bowler as Hardik Pandya, impressed everyone with his execution in the match. In the post-match press conference, Dube was also asked about internal competition with Hardik. But, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star said that he is only keen on learning from the Mumbai Indians captain, whom he considers a brother.

"Hardik is the kind of player from whom I keep learning. He is like my brother. His experience in the IPL and international cricket is huge. I want to learn as much as I can from him. I keep asking him questions, even about batting. I have never thought about comparisons. All I want, playing alongside him, is to learn and use that knowledge to improve myself."

Though possessing the reputation of an all-rounder, Dube hasn't bowled a lot for the Indian team in T20Is. But, since Gautam Gambhir's arrival as head coach, his contributions with the ball have improved. Speaking to the media, Dube revealed that he was informed beforehand by the coach and skipper that he would bowl against the UAE.

"The captain and coach told me beforehand that I would bowl. 'We have confidence in you,' they said. My bowling coach helped me with a lot of things. I had been preparing for a long time to be ready whenever the opportunity came. What happened today was the reward for that preparation," he said.

"During the England series, he (Morkel) gave me a couple of key tips. He told me to use the crease and bowl from wide of the stumps. He also advised me on getting my slower ones right. I've been working on that for a long time. He even helped me adjust my run-up. Because of those tweaks, I have been able to bowl well. My pace is good, and I feel confident with the ball in hand," he added.