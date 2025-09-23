Living up to his reputation of making controversial remarks, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made another stirring comment over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against India. Zaman was given caught behind, on the bowling of Hardik Pandya, though some continue to believe that the ball bounced right in front of Indian wicket-keeper Sanju Samson, before going into his gloves. Afridi, speaking on a Pakistani TV channel, said that the umpire decided to give the decision in India's favour as he also intends to do umpiring in the Indian Premier League.

The caught-behind decision even went to the third umpire, who checked a few slow-motion replays before giving the call in the Indian team's favour. Walking back to the dressing room, Zaman expressed his displeasure at the third umpire's call. Afridi, too, feels the Pakistan opening batter was not out.

"Unhone IPL me bhi toh umpiring karni hai [He has to umpire in the IPL too]," Afridi said on Samaa TV, suggesting that the umpire was biased towards India.

Former Pakistan batter Mohamamd Yusuf, who was also a part of the panel discussion, echoed Afridi's sentiments.

"They didn't even check many angles. Fakhar had hit three fours and handled Bumrah with ease in the first over. His wicket was crucial for India," Yusuf asserted.

Earlier, even Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar had termed the third umpire's call to give Fakhar out, the 'wrong' one.

"Fakhar wasn't out. With 26 cameras available, why did the third umpire only check two angles? If Fakhar had stayed, the match might have turned," he had said.

Wickets ka swaagat, yet again



Hardik Pandya nicks one off Fakhar Zaman



Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/19fR5GiMn3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

Pakistan Protest Fakhar Zaman's Dismissal

Pakistan's team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, has reportedly written an email to the match referee and umpires, questioning the decision-making process that led to Fakhar being declared out.

A zoomer was employed, and after deliberating on the entire incident, the TV umpire adjudged that Samson's fingers were underneath the ball. Fakhar was in dismay and shook his head while returning to the dugout with a score of 15(9). He even had a brief chat with head coach Mike Hesson while climbing the stairs, who waved his hand while trying to express his displeasure about the umpire's decision.

According to Samaa TV, the Pakistan management claimed the TV umpire did not examine all available angles before announcing its decision. Pakistan's protest emphasised how the evidence was not "clear and conclusive" to justify ruling Fakhar out, and the umpire's call favoured the fielding side despite replays showing a margin of uncertainty.

With ANI Inputs